BOBST appoints new UK and Ireland Business Director

Peter Redmond is now responsible for developing sales in the UK and Ireland for BOBST' Web-fed BU

BOBST has appointed a new Business Director for the UK and Ireland for its Web-fed Business Unit.

Peter Redmond is responsible for sales of the Web-fed product range, including equipmentand solutions from BOBST’s coating, laminating and printing (Flexographic/Gravure) product ranges.

Upon his appointment, Redmond said: “BOBST has a great reputation and long history of providing excellent equipment and services to the security, label and packaging markets and I am equally impressed with how BOBST, both as a Group and as individuals are committed to their core values of trust, openness, recognition and passion.”

Erik Bothorel, Head of the Web-fed Business Unit, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Peter Redmond to the BOBST team in the capacity of Business Zone Director of UK and Ireland, his experience and commitment to the development of the business in these regions will be an asset to the company”.