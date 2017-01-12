Boddingtons expands UK sales team as it looks to boost growth in 2017

× Expand Boddingtons Chris Philpott

UK-based moulder, Boddingtons, has recruited an additional member of staff to its sales and marketing team as the company looks to boost growth in 2017.

The appointment of Chris Philpott follows the company opening a £4.6million injection moulding facility to produce medical and technical components in Marden, Kent, in November 2016.

His role will involve promoting the services Boddington’s can now offer at the site, which incorporates expandable Class 7 cleanrooms, white room(s), disaster recovery safeguards and other customer benefits.

“Chris is a time-served engineer and has a wealth of expertise to offer our customers; particularly in high-value medical and technical moulding markets where we place considerable emphasis on the creation and delivery of technical files and supporting regulatory documentation,” commented Andy Tibbs, Managing Director at Boddingtons.

“With Chris’s help Boddingtons is greatly looking forward to further boosting our sales and marketing performance in these areas, through 2017 and beyond.”