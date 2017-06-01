Boryszew celebrates ten-year partnership with Wittmann Battenfeld

Boryszew Oberflächentechnik is celebrating being supplied with injection moulding machines by Wittman Battenfeld for ten years.

Boryszew currently operates 25 injection moulding machines with clamping forces ranging from 400 to 7,000kN, of which 13 are supplied by Wittmann Battenfeld.

The first machine was delivered ten years ago, with the first robot from Wittmann arriving three years later.

Boryszew also uses Airmould internal gas pressure technology from Wittmann, while Variothermic technology is used for particularly sensitive surfaces.

The most recently supplied machines to Boryszew's Prenzlau plant are three units from the all-electric EcoPower series, two with 1,100kN, and one with 1,800kN clamping force, alongside two servo-hydraulic MacroPower machines with 4,000kN and 7,000kN clamping force, equipped with Wittmann robots, safety barriers, and conveyor belts.

Uwe Matteit, Department Manager of Plastics Processing at Boryszew, said: “These machines recommend themselves by their high standard of precision and easy handling.”

Lutz Suhrbier, CEO of Boryszew, said: “Fast, reliable, and competent service is vital to us. Our business relations with Wittmann Battenfeld are characterised by mutual trust, and if any problems occur, they are solved quickly, simply, and expertly.”