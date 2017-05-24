Boston Matthews appoints new CDO

Extrusion line specialists Boston Matthews has appointed Frank Zhuang as its new Chief Development Officer for China.

Zhuang will now be responsible for business development, sales, and support for Boston Matthews Extrusion Lines and Munchy Recycling in China.

This includes managing and expanding the company’s network of Sales and Support personnel as well as direct customer contact and the continued building of already established relationships.

This process has already begun with the company recently attending the Chinaplas 2017 Exhibition in Guangzhou, where they welcomed visitors from a wide range of sectors.

Simon Brookes, Managing Director of Boston Matthews, said: “We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Frank as our Development Officer for China. China is a strong market for us and we are keen to build an expanded presence within it. The knowledge, skills, and experience he brings will be pivotal to our growth in the important part of this world. We welcome Frank to the growing Boston Matthews team.”