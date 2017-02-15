Boston Matthews boosts team and technology following increasing demand

Extrusion machinery manufacturer, Boston Matthews, has expanded its engineering department, with both technology investments and new staff.

The investment in additional staff and technology comes as a result of “growing demand” worldwide, across a wide range of industries.

The new company’s Mechanical and Electrical Design Engineers will work on both the Boston Matthews Extrusion Machinery and Munchy Recycling product ranges.

The firm has also made technology investments, with high precision machine component manufacturing equipment and precision digital measurement equipment. This will help Boston Matthews efficiently manufacture complex die heads, tooling and other precision component parts.

In addition, investment has also been made into new Electrical Design Software packages, which will allow Engineers to produce accurate electrical schematics for individual machines and complete turn-key installations.

Simon Brookes, Managing Director, said: “The decision to take on more Design Engineers is a big investment. Technological innovation and the constant drive for product improvement is at the heart of Boston Matthews and Munchy, and it is imperative we have the experience and skills to accomplish this

“We are experiencing a high level of demand for our products because of our ability to work with customers and take them to the next level, which is fantastic but it does place demands on Engineering. The new [staff] additions have been very carefully selected to add to our already highly experienced and skilled design team.”