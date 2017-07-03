Bottle maker Spectra Packaging adds three units to Suffolk plant

Spectra Packaging has started its work to grow facilities as its customer demand increases.

Spectra, based in Halesworth, Suffolk, has grown to employ around 130 people on its existing 17.4-acre site. It hopes to cover a further 1.7 acre with three more units.

Joe Maynard, Managing Director at Spectra, says the current construction work is a measure of how far the company has come over its first decade: “It’s hugely satisfying to see the next phase of Spectra’s history unfold. We have made the bold decision to increase the size of our site to satisfy increased demand and we can’t wait to see the new buildings in full production.”

Spectra makes rigid plastic containers for toiletries and cosmetics; its customers include many major high street brands.

Maynard added: “Making sure we have the capacity to continually provide outstanding quality, service and innovation is vital in maintaining our reputation. The fact that we have the trust of several leading high street brands is proof of our credentials to deliver and further expansion will help us maintain this.”