Bottlemakers Award expanded to include any package with a closure

The Horners' Bottlemakers Award has expanded to allow any polymer-based packaging with a closure.

The Horners’ Bottlemakers Award has expanded its entry criteria to include any polymer-based package with a closure.

The change means that entries can, for the first time, be accepted from a range of plastics packaging, as well as bottles.

The Horners’ Bottlemakers Award for Plastics Packaging, run jointly with the British Plastics Federation (BPF), recognises achievement in design innovation with commercial potential, including packaging and containers that have sustainability advantages, reflecting the increasing importance of designing containers that fit within the circular economy.

Previous winners have demonstrated their environmental advantages, such as APPE’s Thermalite PET jar, which was 85 percent lighter and used 15 percent less food-processing energy compared to glass equivalents, resulting in a lower carbon footprint.

BPF Membership Services Director, Stephen Hunt, said: “We are privileged to work alongside the Horners in promoting the important Bottlemakers Award for Plastics Packaging. Plastic packaging plays a very important role in modern life and it is important to celebrate the innovations that will ensure plastic packaging remains suited for the requirements of the future.”

These important changes to the award mean entries can be accepted from thermoforming, injection moulding, rotational moulding, blow moulding, and production techniques that produce rigid or flexible plastic packaging and other containers.

Entries are now being accepted with a deadline for submissiom of 31 July. Click here to find out more/enter your product.