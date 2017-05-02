BPF and Hardie Polymers discuss strength of UK injection moulding sector

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) visited Hardie Polymers’ premises in Glasgow recently where they discussed the strength of the UK’s injection moulding sector.

Visiting the materials distributor for the first time since it underwent a rebranding, the BPF’s Director General, Philip Law, and Membership Services Director, Stephen Hunt, also discussed the recent severe price increases affecting engineering polymers and the consequences to moulding companies.

Fergus Hardie, Managing Director of Hardie Polymers, said: “We are very proud members of the British Plastics Federation. So it was great to see Philip Law and Stephen Hunt from the BPF in our offices.”

Hardie Polymers recently announced it would be exhibiting at Interplas, the UK’s largest plastics industry exhibition, for the first time in 2017. The company will be part of the ‘PlastikCity Pavilion’ on Stand A40N.

“We’re excited to be exhibiting at Interplas this year. Also we’re delighted to be part of PlastikCity’s Pavilion, where some of our own customers are exhibiting too. We hope to meet up with many friends in the industry and to make contact with companies who don’t currently know what we do and how we could help them.“

