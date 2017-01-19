BPF discusses Brexit negotiations with Government

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) council met with Government advisors yesterday to talk about the plastics industry’s view on negotiations with the EU.

Civil servants from the business and trade departments visited the BPF council, composed of leaders of UK plastics firms, to listen to requirements of the industry towards Britain’s settlement leaving the EU.

Philip Law, Director General of the BPF, said: “The BPF has been in dialogue with Government ever since the result of the EU referendum was announced. This meeting was a great opportunity for them to speak with industry in a face to face meeting”.

“The [Government] delegation was in listening mode and was keen to hear from our member firms on their ideal outcome from negotiations.”

Last summer the Federation surveyed their members about priorities in Britain’s future relationship with the EU. Companies have stressed that free access to the single market and skilled workers, continued support for business development and EU compatible legislation will be important factors for continued industry growth.

After the meeting David Hall, President of the BPF, said: “It was refreshing to hear they understood the issues the industry faces, and they were keen to learn the impacts Brexit is likely to have on the plastics industry. They have a good team and they are keen to bat for our side”.