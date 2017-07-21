BPF holds second factory tour at the Stewart Company

The British Plastics Federation held its second ‘Mould Tour’ at the Stewart Company facility in Banbury on June 28. The event gave attendees a unique opportunity to learn about the Stewart Company’s approach, how the business started and how it is changing its marketing strategy.

The Stewart Company is a leading UK manufacturer of premium flowerpots, planters, propagators, catering food storage and custom technical moulding. It was established in 1945 and is currently entering a new chapter in its history. In his presentation, Andy Burns, managing director of the Stewart Company, explained to delegates that the company is shifting towards being a market-orientated company. Previously it had been a product-orientated supplier with an emphasis on driving loyalty within its customer base.

Attendees at the mould tour with Stewarts

Mike Wilson of ABB Robotics also delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Benefits of Robotic Automation, which highlighted how the UK is slow compared to other nations for robotics investment.

Burns said: “It is always beneficial to share ideas and to seek feedback from other businesses. I really appreciate the opportunity that hosting the BPF meeting provided us to tell our story to the membership. For us too, it was a two-way exchange with many positives coming from the discussions on the day."

Sara Cammarano, BPF Senior Industrial Issues Executive, said: “We were delighted with the feedback from this one-day event, which offered a unique opportunity to learn about a fascinating company while viewing an outstanding UK facility that has received significant investment. Visitors were also offered excellent insight into robotic automation from ABB Robotics, and reported that the day provided first-rate networking opportunities too. Given the success of this event, I’d encourage BPF members interested in attending our upcoming October factory tour at Pentagon Plastics to sign up soon.”