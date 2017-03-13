BPF hosts largest ever British Pavilion at Chinaplas 2017

The British Plastics Federation (BPF) is hosting its largest ever British pavilion at Chinaplas 2017. The area, showcasing British companies’ strong presence at the show, will feature 19 exhibitors and cover nearly 300 square metres.

2017 is the 31st edition of Chinaplas, the largest plastics and rubber fair in East Asia, and one of the top international plastics shows.

Stephen Hunt, BPF Membership Services Director, said: “The BPF has been overseeing British participation at Chinaplas since the 1980s and the growth of the show has been phenomenal, indeed Chinaplas is now the largest exhibition in the world by exhibitor numbers. One of the BPF’s key roles is to ensure the British pavilion is highly visible amongst the many stands and we are dedicated to maximising the impact that British companies have at the show. As we do every year, we will be producing a ‘Best of British’ guide for Chinaplas, which will be available in both English and Mandarin and will feature information on British exhibitors as well as all BPF members.”

Chinaplas 2016 covered 240,000 sqm and attracted nearly 150,000 visitors, 40,000 of whom were from overseas.

Since 2012 Chinaplas has exceeded its Shanghai venue exhibitor capacity and last year 14 outdoor tents were set up to accommodate the extra demand. Due to growing popularity, the 2018 edition of Chinaplas will move to the larger National Exhibition and Convention Centre in Hongqiao, Shanghai. The venue opened in 2015, with 400,000 square metres of indoor exhibition space.