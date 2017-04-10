BPF organises Reducing Energy Costs seminar

BPF Energy will host a seminar on energy management in plastics manufacturing facilities, to explore ways of cutting costs.

The seminar, which will feature speakers from energy firm E.ON, will provide a detailed analysis of the latest ideas behind efficient energy management. Presentations will cover onsite power generation, energy storage, virtual power plants and energy markets.

Peter Haslop, BPF Energy Technical Director, said: “This is a great opportunity for plastics manufacturers to find out how they can significantly reduce their overhead energy costs by looking at alternative forms of energy management, and increasing their understanding of the energy market itself. Manufacturers in the plastics industry are strongly urged to attend, as we will be able to show you how you can make significant savings by implementing relatively simple steps.

The seminar ‘In the Dark About Energy Costs’ is on May 9th at Engel’s offices in Leamington, Warwickshire.