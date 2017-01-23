BPF Pipes Group appoints new President

The British Plastic Federation Pipes Group has appointed Derek Muckle as Group President.

Muckle, a director at Radius Systems in Alfreton, will hold the role for two years, taking over from retiring Group President Chris King of Wavin.

He has worked for over 25 years in the pipes sector, developing plastic pipes and fittings for the water, wastewater and gas industries.

Muckle said: “The BPF Pipes Group has a tremendous record in raising standards in the utilities and construction industries, and I want to see more recognition for the work done sharing best practice knowledge on plastic pipes, from large and small diameter utility applications to above and below ground heating, plumbing and storm water alleviation.”

“Sharing knowledge with a broad range of end users and those at the cutting edge will help speed up the adoption of new innovations.”

The BPF has also appointed Richard Hill as Vice-President of the BPF Pipes Group. Hill is currently Managing Director at ACO Technologies in Bedfordshire.