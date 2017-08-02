BPF Pipes group writes resource for PE pipe jointing

The BPF Pipes Group has produced a best practice guide for joining polyethylene pipes for underground freshwater and wastewater applications.

With the focus for AMP6 on long-term resilience of Britain’s water supply combined with the ever-present pressure on construction and operating costs, it is important that decision processes can be supported by sound reasoning and practical knowledge. The new guidance document identifies the preferred method of joining for a range of applications, together with the basis for that recommendation and any suitable alternatives.

Julia Trew, who led the revision of the Pipe Materials Selection and the Polyethylene Pipe Systems manuals, is now Standards Manager at the BPF Pipes Group. She said: “These manuals are over 20 years old and we are pleased to be able to provide modern, practical advice to a new generation of engineers and designers. Whilst financial pressures on water companies and their partners have increased over the years, the fundamental need to provide a reliable, durable and economic underground pipeline system remains the prime goal.”

The BPF Pipes Group has made the new guidance available on its website, adding to a growing bank of short, easy to read and free to download, technical references. The guidance is here.

Craig Smith, Utilities Sales Manager at BPF Pipes member Georg Fischer, said: “Each of the three jointing methods available for PE pipe - electrofusion, butt fusion and mechanical fittings - can provide long-term, leak tight solutions. Working together as members of the BPF Pipes Group means we have been able to offer consistent and sound technical advice on the best choices for different pipe sizes and situations. We are pleased to be able to support our customers through the sharing of knowledge.”