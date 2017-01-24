BPF submits evidence for post-Brexit Regulatory Landscape

× Expand Brexit BPF is making sure the UK plastics industry's voice is heard in post-Brexit negotiations.

The British Plastics Federation says it is helping ensure the plastics industry’s “voice is heard” in post-Brexit negotiations.

Following a call from the UK Government’s Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), the association has submitted written evidence for an inquiry into “The Future of Chemicals Regulation after the EU Referendum”.

The inquiry – which closed for submissions on Friday 20 January 2017 – called for opinions into the ease with which the UK Government can transpose and effectively implement certain EU chemicals regulation once the UK leaves the EU. The BPF, stressing the importance of environmental, worker and public safety, submitted its own response as to how the regulatory landscape could look post-Brexit as well as how it could be administered.

The Registration, Evaluation, Restriction and Authorisation of Chemicals Hazardous to Health (REACH) regulation was the primary piece of legislation that the inquiry focused on due to its size and importance in providing public and environmental health and safety.