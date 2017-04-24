BPF to examine how the ‘new industrial revolution’ will impact the plastics industry

The British Plastics Federation will host a seminar on Industry 4.0, to examine the technology’s effect on the plastics industry.

Industry 4.0 will result in what has come to be known as a ‘smart factory’, where new technology such as the internet of things and data exchange in manufacturing will create efficient, interactive and flexible factories.

Thorsten Kühmann, from VDMA, the German mechanical engineering industry association, will

explain how Germany, the leading nation in Industry 4.0, is making a success of cutting-edge manufacturing practices. The seminar will also explore the help available to plastics firms from UK government, with Claire Porter from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy outlining the government’s perspective.

Stephen Hunt, BPF Membership Services Director, said: “Industry 4.0 clearly has the potential to significantly change the plastics industry. The development of ‘smart factories’ will create amazing opportunities for manufacturers in the plastics industry and we will soon be able to optimise manufacturing processes in ways that it is currently hard to imagine. Standing still is rarely an option in business, and we feel that every manufacturer in our industry will benefit from coming to this seminar and learning what the future holds.”

The seminar takes place on June 6th 2017, at the British Plastics Federation offices on Bath Place, Shoreditch, London.