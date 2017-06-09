BPF urges new Govt to form quickly and make stable business environment

The Director of the British Plastics Federation (BPF), Philip Law, has urged the post-election Government to ‘establish a stable business environment’, after the June 8 General Election left Britain with a hung parliament.

The Conservative Party had hopes of a majority in parliament dashed by a strong showing of support for Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour policies. As of Friday June 9th, the most likely outcome will be a ‘confidence-and-supply’ arrangement with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionists.

Prime Minister May had claimed she needed a high parliamentary majority to ‘strengthen [her] hand in the Brexit negotiations’, but the Government’s position now looks set for a drastic reassessment.

Philip Law of the BPF, the plastics industry peak body, said: “It is important for the plastics industry that a government is quickly formed and the direction of travel established as we negotiate our ongoing relationship with EU. The plastics industry is a major employer that underpins almost every major sector in the economy. It also has a strong relationship with the EU as a trading partner and as a source of valued staff.

“Whatever new government emerges must work decisively towards establishing - at least for the medium term - a stable business environment, where the terms of international trade, scope of government support and shape of the future workforce is understood.”