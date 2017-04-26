Braskem advances intelligent packaging research

Braskem, a Brazilian resins company, has announced advances in its technology for packaging to communicate with the consumer, so-called ‘intelligent packaging,’

In partnership with Clemson University in the USA and Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul Federal University (UFRGS) in Porto Alegre the company has developed chemical indicators.

Intelligent packaging uses specific indicators to demonstrate the state of conservation of its contents, emitting an external alert. The packaging will change colour to warn the consumer if the product is unfit for consumption. This technology can be used for perishable product packaging in various sectors.

In research conducted with poultry, meat and fish, for example, pH alterations determine a packaging colour change. Patrick Teyssonneyre, Braskem’s Global Director for Technology and Innovation, said: “This gives consumers greater quality assurance on the products they take home, and allows companies to control product integrity after manufacture, either during transport or at the point of sale.”

Braskem began researching intelligent packaging in 2013, concluded Proof of Concept trials in 2015, and produced the first prototypes in 2016. It currently has available capacity for further development of studies in this area with interested sectors. “Intelligent packaging needs to be customised for specific segments - this means it may be a few more years before it appears on supermarket shelves,” added Teyssonneyre.

Intelligent packaging works by adding chemical substances able to react to specific indicators of product damage to the thermoplastic resin in the packaging. When product integrity suffers any type of alteration, the packaging changes colour to alert the consumer.

The technology will be presented by Braskem at Interpack 2017, Hall 9 - G15.