British Plastics Federation elects new President

Bruce Margetts, the Managing Director of Bericap, has won the British Plastics Federation presidential election, at the BPF AGM on May 25th.

He will succeed David Hall as BPF president.

Margetts was born in 1966 and was educated at the University of Durham, where he took a BSc in Physics and Electronics and an MBA.

He has extensive experience in the plastics industry, having worked with the Autobar Group and RPC prior to Bericap. His distinguished career at RPC progressed from Operations Manager to General Manager in RPC Containers and in 2012 he was appointed RPC injection moulding Cluster Manager. Latterly, he was regional director of RPC Superfos UK Region. He joined Bericap as managing director in 2016.

Margetts has a strong track record in the BPF, having previously served as chairman of its Plastics and Flexible Packaging Group. He has been a longstanding member of the BPF Council as well as the Strategy and Finance Committee, being appointed vice-president in 2016. Notably, he helped guide the BPF’s evolution of the BPF’s Climate Change Agreement for Plastics, BPF Energy.

Margetts said: “I am truly honoured to be taking on this role as president at such a crucial time for the UK plastics industry. David Hall did a superb job in helping to lay strong foundations for the BPF’s future and I wish to build on this. The BPF’s priorities are very close to my heart - the great need to develop key skills built along a clear structure to increase interest and the appeal of the plastics industry as a rewarding career path for an individual. I am looking forward immensely to working with the ever-professional BPF staff in developing these themes.”