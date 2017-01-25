Broadway celebrates a colourful 20 years in business

A masterbatch supplier from Suffolk is continuing to find new applications for products after 20 years.

Broadway Colours begun trading in 1997 by supplying the cosmetics packaging industry, starting with three extruders. The firm has since grown, building a 90,000ft2 (8260m2) facility in Halesworth and is now working with eight extruders and two high capacity grinders. It has added specialities in special effect colouring to its portfolio, offering pearl and metallic effects, with luminous, photochromic, thermochromic and frosted plastic effects expanding its offering.

In 2011 Broadway started its grinding facility to supply high quality powders to the rotational moulding market. Since then its capacity has more than doubled after investment over 2015/16. Broadway also provide technical support assisted by its recently expanded laboratory and weather testing facilities. Last Summer Broadway released ‘Process+ Technology’, encompassing its range of performance enhancing additives for plastics.

Joe Maynard, Broadway Colours’ Managing Director said: “Broadway Colours has always been at the cutting edge of innovation in plastics. Investment in the best equipment the market offers, alongside qualified, experienced staff has given Broadway the reputation it has today. The company has now evolved to not only supply colours, but serves to improve production efficiency and product longevity across the entire plastics industry.”