Broadway lights for Ray Simpson

Ray Simpson has been appointed Business Development Manager of Broadway Colours, a masterbatch and moulding powders supplier, based in Suffolk.

Simpson has 20 years of experience in the rotational moulding powders industry, and previously worked for Matrix Polymers.

He is replacing Chris Gramlick, who has been appointed as Laboratory Manager for Broadway.

Nick Barbe, Commercial Director, said: “Broadway Colours are building on a strong foundation of expertise within the company. With Chris Gramlick now managing the laboratory, we can realise a lot of plans to aid future growth for the company. Ray is an ideal candidate to hit the ground running, and is able to back up our product’s credentials with his past experience within the industry. These are exciting times for Broadway and we wish both Ray and Chris well in their new roles.”