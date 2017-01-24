Building industry helps predicted growth for foams

Market data by Smithers Rapra predicts steady growth for polymer foams.

Over the next four years Smithers Rapra forecast market growth of 3.3 per cent (compound rate), to $122.41 billion (£100 billion), with the construction industry increasing demand.

The largest client for polymer foams is the building industry, with foams used for thermal and sound insulation. Smithers Rapra believes that as Governments in all regions focus on energy conservation and upgrading insulation of building stock, demand for insulation foams will continue to grow.

Report author Keith Jacques said: “The polymer foam industry is facing many environmental issues on recyclability and waste disposal. Thermoplastic foams can usually be broken down and are easier to recycle, while the heavily crosslinked nature of thermoset foams makes them more difficult to recycle.

“The blowing agents used to produce the foams can cause detrimental environmental effects, although a restriction on the use of CFC blowing agents has been an important step in making polymer foams more environmentally friendly. New developments in biodegradable foam materials are also starting to address some of the concerns on recyclability and waste disposal.”