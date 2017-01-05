Bunting Magnetics acquires UK-based Master Magnets

× Expand Master Magnets Simon Ayling and Adrian Coleman outside the Master Magnets manufacturing facility in Redditch, UK

Bunting Magnetics Co. has acquired UK-based magnetic separation equipment supplier, Master Magnets Ltd, for an undisclosed fee.

Based in Redditch, Master Magnets Ltd provides a complete line of magnetic separation, recycling and metal detection equipment to several industries worldwide through a worldwide network of distributors.

Bunting says the acquisition will build on and complement its existing business through broadened customer reach, new manufacturing capabilities and the opportunity to sell into new markets.

“We’re thrilled to add Master Magnets Ltd to our family of companies,” commented Bob Bunting, President and CEO, Bunting Magnetics Co.

“Joining forces decisively extends Bunting’s status as a leading global supplier of magnetic equipment and is a significant milestone in the company’s history,” he added.

Simon Ayling, Managing Director of Bunting Magnetics Europe, will assume operations management responsibility of the new division, which will continue to operate out of its UK headquarters.

Ayling said the acquisition is an “exciting opportunity” to combine the strengths and expertise of the two businesses.

Adrian Coleman, General Manager, Master Magnets Ltd, added: “We will continue to focus on ensuring our UK operations perform seamlessly for our customers who will also benefit from this new partnership. We’re excited for this new future that awaits Master Magnets as part of the Bunting family.”