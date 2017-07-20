Bunting secures Environmental Accreditation

Bunting Magnetics Europe has achieved the new ISO9001:2015 Quality and ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Standards. The certification covers the manufacture of magnetic separators, metal detectors, and magnets and magnetic assemblies from its European manufacturing headquarters in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire.

Denis Elkins, Bunting Magnetics Europe's Quality Assurance Manager, said: “Bunting has held the ISO9001 quality standard since May 2005. The quality of our products, manufacturing processes, and business management is of utmost importance to us and our customers, and, we believe, is one of the primary reasons for our continued success.”

The ISO 9001:2015 Quality Standard was revised in 2015 and now has a definitive focus on business performance.

× Expand Bunting Denis Elkins of Bunting Magnetics, with his new International Standards Organisation Certificate for Quality in Business Management.

Bunting also recognises the importance of adopting good working practices in accordance with international Environmental Standards and originally attained the ISO14001 standard in February 2002. The ISO14001:2015 Environmental Standard sets out the criteria for a certifiable environmental management system. It maps out a framework that a company or organization can follow to set up an effective environmental management system, regardless of its activity or sector.

Elkins added: “We have been actively involved in the environmental sector supplying metal recycling equipment for many years. Maintaining this environment standard was simply common-sense.

"As a UK manufacturing company we recognise that we have a responsibility to protect the environment and the standard provides the framework to implement, measure and manage the most effective methods of operation to reduce waste and pollution.”