Car maker purchasing managers to speak at Automechanika Open Forum

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders’ will host an Open Forum at Automechanika Birmingham on 6 June, bringing together automotive suppliers and plastic components makers to highlight the technologies and trends that will influence the next generation of vehicles.

The SMMT recently highlighted a £2.6 billion opportunity available to automotive suppliers using digital technologies, such as augmented reality, advanced robotics, 3D printing and artificial intelligence, used to make connected and autonomous vehicles.

This year’s first SMMT Open Forum will provide a platform for senior automotive industry delegates to hear from vehicle manufacturers, technology companies and the plastic and composites suppliers on digitalisation and what it means for the future of the supply chain.

Speakers for SMMT’s Open Forum include Judith Richardson, Vice President of Purchasing, Nissan Europe; Alan Draper, Director of purchasing, Ford Europe; Michael Flanagan, Vice-President, Adient; Chris Turner, Director of Advanced Technology Marketing, ARM; David Greenwood, Advanced Propulsion Systems, University of Warwick, and Sarwant Singh, Senior Partner and Partner in Charge EIA, Frost and Sullivan.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The introduction of new digital technologies into our automotive supply chain is hugely important as we look to secure the UK’s place as a test-bed for the next generation of connected and autonomous vehicles. Digitalisation has the potential to make factories more efficient by reducing machine downtime and maintenance costs, enabling cars to come to market more quickly – which is good for consumers. Success here will go a long way to securing the future prosperity of the entire automotive industry and it’s crucial we remain an attractive destination for inward investment in the face of strong competition from overseas.”