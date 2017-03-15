Carbon fibre effect finish added to Belgrade’s thermoforming portfolio

× Expand Belgrade Belgrade Polymer Products has added a new ABS carbon fibre-effect finish to its thermoforming capability.

The Wellingborough-based company says offering the new finish is helping it target new markets in the automotive, commercial vehicle and leisure sectors.

Products in the new finish can be produced up to a maximum size of 2000mm x 2000mm x 900 draw depth in a thickness up to 5mm and on a lead time of six weeks.

“While automotive is an obvious application for our new ABS finish, we envisage that it will open up fresh opportunities for clients seeking a contemporary and durable finish for a variety of different products,” explained General Manager, Patrick Burke.

“The new ABS finish adds another ‘string to our bow’ and greater choice for customers. We work closely with clients on finding solutions to their new concepts and can undertake the complete process of product development from design, prototype to manufacture.”

Over the decades, the company’s thermoforming expertise has fulfilled bespoke orders for a range of unusual items across very different sectors. These range from internal components for cashpoint machines, nose cones for wind turbines to toilet cistern liners and parts for an exercise machine used in a swimming pool environment.