Carbon Trust opens grants for energy efficiency scheme

The Carbon Trust will run a new £9.2 million Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator (IEEA), launched in January by the Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to help bolster the global competitiveness of British industry. Over the next four years, the IEEA will aim to lower costs and increase the number of available energy efficient technologies for a range of industrial sectors, through demonstration of near to market innovations. The Accelerator also aims to address both technical and commercial challenges by providing tailored incubation support and co-funding to technology developers and start-ups to drive UK expertise, exports and jobs.

The IEEA is funded by the Energy Innovation Programme, led by BEIS, and will be delivered by the Carbon Trust with support from engineering firm Jacobs and infrastructure specialist AMEC Foster Wheeler. The funding is anticipated to unlock a further £11million of investment from the private sector to support the demonstrations.

× Expand Green industry

The industrial sector accounts for 17 per cent of the UK’s total end energy use, which is equivalent to over 20 per cent of total carbon emissions.

Technology developers can access a co-funding of between £150,000 and £1 million, to support several demonstration projects across the UK.

Through the manufacturing process up to 40 per cent of this energy can be lost due to inefficiency in equipment, mechanical limitations and heat loss. Optimising energy use will deliver important cost savings and reduce the environmental impact by cutting carbon emissions.

Claire Perry, Minister of State for Climate Change and Industry, said: “The Government is investing millions of pounds in new technologies that can help increase energy efficiency, cut energy bills and meet our climate change targets in the most cost-effective way.

“This latest programme is a great example of how reducing emissions and growing our economy go hand-in-hand. It’s part of our Industrial Strategy which provides an ambitious long-term vision for the UK, building on our strengths as a country and supporting the competitiveness of businesses.”

Al-Karim Govindji, Senior Manager of Innovation at the Carbon Trust, said: “The global competitiveness of UK industry has never been higher on the agenda. We face a once in a lifetime opportunity to support the industrial strategy to safeguard and create jobs, develop innovative businesses and attract inward investment. For any technology developer, industrial process or plant, owners and operators want to ensure that investments are making a positive impact and driving profitability. Through the IEEA we will work collaboratively with trade associations, industry and technology providers to identify and demonstrate the best innovative opportunities for energy reduction.”

The IEEA will run an open application process until January 2018 to engage with technology developers looking for opportunities to demonstrate near-commercial solutions and to access incubation support.

Industrial players across several sectors will also be encouraged to apply in collaboration with a technology developer to receive support to pilot the best innovations that will have the greatest impact on their operations. A ‘fast track’ process is also available for those industrial companies already engaged with a technology developer and looking for funding and advice to help run a demonstration.

It is anticipated that between 15 and 30 pilot projects will be selected through the competitive application process to receive funding and implementation advice. At the end of the two year pilot phase results from each of the projects will be incorporated into sector guides and presented through a series of regional events.