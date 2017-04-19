CDG becomes sole UK provider for Cimatron mould and die design software

× Expand CDG CDG has become the sole provider of Cimatron mould and die design software in the UK

The Concurrent Design Group (CDG), based in Alton, Hants, has been announced as the sole UK partner for the Cimatron range of mould and die design software.

Cimatron, part of the 3D Systems Group, is a CADCAM based solution for mould and die design that includes NC programming.

It imports CAD files from a variety of well known packages, as well as formats such as STL. The core software uses a modern parametric model tree for hybrid modelling using B-Reps (fast and interactive boundary representation coding). The tool design is highly automated for maximum productivity.

CDG will be offering new and existing customers with software licences, support and maintenance.