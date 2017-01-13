Ceramicx anticipates “growth and expansion in all plastics sectors” in 2017

× Expand Ceramics Ceramicx heat platen design and oven build will be to the fore through 2017.

Ireland-based manufacturer and supplier of Infrared (IR) heating elements, Ceramicx, says it anticipates “growth and expansion in all plastics sectors” through 2017.

The company is basing its predictions on success following its participation at K in October 2016, where the launch of its new product catalogue led to “substantial order processing” for its quartz and ceramic-based components and furnace elements in November 2016.

Ceramicx says it also anticipates the growth of its products for the worldwide thermoforming industry in 2017, particularly in key markets such as the USA, for large thermoforming machine build and retrofit, and China, for supplies of IR components and hardware.

The company currently exports 98 percent of its IR heat technology around the globe, however, says that the UK remains “a key part” of its marketplace. The company worked with Linpac Packaging in 2016 to reduce its thermoforming line energy costs by over 40 percent.

Company Founder, Frank Wilson, says that Ceramicx will continue its product development in 2017 as it is “not satisfied” with the established standards for the industry. “We have developed many new products that better fit the needs of today's thermoformer who has no choice but to be reliant on process heating,” he explained.

In addition to the production of IR heating elements and applied engineering solutions, the company says its research portfolio is set to grow through 2017, as well as making inroads into the composites sector.