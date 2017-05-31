Ceresana releases ‘Market Study: Plastic Additives’

International market researcher Ceresana has released its ‘Market Study: Plastic Additives’, a market analysis of nearly 70 producers across the world market.

The study analyses all major plastic additives in one place for the first time, including fillers, plasticisers, pigments, and flame retardants.

The study also covers supply and demand industry across the market, showing growth in demand from 2008, to what is forecasted in 2024.

Chapter One focuses on these forecasts, providing a thorough analysis of the market for plastic additives, including the forecasts.

Chapter Two examines 16 countries in detail, including country-specific demand, demand per additive type, and demand for additives per plastic type.

Chapter Three offers a detailed analysis of the application areas of plastic additives, and information is given for the six segments of packaging, construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, industrial products, and other applications.

Chapter Four looks at each type of plastic additive, and evaluates the demand development for each plastic per country, while Chapter Five provides profiles of 69 of the biggest manufacturers of plastic additives, giving contact details, as well as data such as annual turnover.

Oliver Kutsch, CEO of Ceresana, said: “Our time-tested understanding of the markets helps companies to even better assess potential chances, new products, and technologies, but also to know their competitors. They can use this knowledge to shape an ever more effective and efficient future.”