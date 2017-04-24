Coatings firm adds to skilled staff after investment

Family-owned manufacturing company, Panel Graphic, has expanded its premises after receiving funding from bank NatWest.

The company, based in Loddon, Norfolk, has streamlined its services and secured a new contract, enabling it to hire up to seven new skilled staff from the south Norwich area. This will bring the workforce up to 31 employees.

Panel Graphic was formed in the late 1990’s after its founder, Steve Earl, set out to service the European market for high-quality display windows. The company grew to specialise in the design and manufacture of screens for electronic information displays as well as plastic coatings, and it is now a market leader.

Panel Graphic’s extensive skillset allows it to retain clients including Aston Martin and Porsche.

Steve Earl, Managing Director, said: “Panel Graphic has over 125 combined years of experience within the opto-electronics and plastics industry, and we take pride in our high-quality output. NatWest’s support has been key to our success, and we have really appreciated their help during the expansion process.”

Graham Chapple, Panel Graphic’s NatWest Relationship Manager, said: “Panel Graphic has been a loyal customer of ours since 2003, and it has been a pleasure to work with a firm of such manufacturing expertise and in a vital area of industry. Panel Graphic is rapidly expanding at a time when display screens are becoming more and more important in our everyday lives.”