Composite Prime hits the decks of British gardens

A new composite timber and plastic product has been launched in Britain by two seasoned timber merchants.

Composite Prime is supplied by Dom Harrison and Charles Taylor, based in Wharfedale, Yorkshire. Established in 2014, the company has done extensive research and development and will now sell direct the product which may replace timber decking in British gardens.

Taylor, who owns Taylor’s Timber Centre in Bradford, is a third generation timber merchant whose family has been established in the timber industry since 1950, while Harrison hails from a family active in plastics.

Composite Prime is targeting the UK decking, fencing and cladding sectors. Dom Harrison said: “While the product is a manufactured mix of wood and plastic, it has the natural look and feel of timber, combined with the strength and durability of high density plastic.

“It lasts for years and alleviates many of the problems associated with traditional timber - discolouring, warping, rotting, splintering and general weathering when exposed to the elements. It’s also slip resistant, comes in a range of colours and requires no staining or painting.

“And while the product comes in at a slightly higher price than traditional timber, one of its main benefits is being low maintenance, which we are adamant far outweighs the price difference. It makes life much easier for the end user – and that’s key.”

Composite Prime’s HD Deck, HD Fence and HD Clad product range is also said to be environmentally friendly, containing 100 per cent Forest Stewardship Council certified hardwood timber from well managed, sustainable sources and recycled plastic.

Charles Taylor said: “While composites are already established markets in other parts of the world, the product has yet to break new ground in the home market. We identified a niche, have undertaken extensive research and development on what the UK market wants, primarily in terms of quality, and now have extensive stocks in place.

“Composites currently hold 5 per cent market share in the UK, but massive growth is anticipated. Traditional timber decking has had a good run over the past decade or so, but forecasts are that composites will command 60 per cent of all decking sales over the next three to four years.

“While still relatively in our infancy, we’re strong and growing quickly in an emerging market sector. We’re primed to take advantage of this and already have a number of agents in place selling into timber and builders merchants, and garden centres across the country. It’s early days, but some of the major players are already sitting up and taking note.”

The company says it will also seek to develop new innovative composite products to replace traditional timbers.