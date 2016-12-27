Containers deliver effective long term protect-ion

× Expand RPC The new coating from RPC enables the use of plastic containers for materials that could not be packaged in it previously

A new coating for HDPE containers from RPC Promens Industrial is able to provide a long term barrier solution for solvent-based products for the safer handling of a variety of chemicals.

RPC Protect is available for containers from 5 litres up to 25 litres in size. A 30 litre container is also currently in development. The special barrier additive, a blend of polyolefins and inorganic silicates, forms multiple strips on the inside of the container.

RPC says importantly, unlike other plastic barrier solutions, used containers can be recycled if appropriate.

The availability of RPC Protect enables plastic containers to be selected for an even wider range of products - including extremely hazardous items that previously could only be packed in metal - offering plastics’ traditional benefits of lightweight, easy handling and stacking, and reduced transportation costs.

RPC says its Protect containers have successfully undergone drop, pressure and stacking tests, and their barrier properties have been proven to maintain their performance for up to a year with no reduction in the effectiveness of the barrier.

The product can be specified across the majority of RPC Promens’ range of HDPE containers, giving customers the flexibility to create family ranges with both mono and barrier versions, as well as the option for customised shapes. RPC Protect containers are FDA and EEC approved for food use, and UN certified versions are also available.