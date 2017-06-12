Covestro joins Outback adventure in solar car

Covestro has joined engineering students in Aachen, Germany, to build a solar car for an epic Australian road race.

Students at RWTH-Aachen University and Aachen University of Applied Sciences are dedicating their efforts to developing a solar-powered electric car for the World Solar Challenge 2017, from October 8 to 15 in Australia.

Around 45 junior researchers set up the ‘Sonnenwagen Aachen’ association, with the support of their professors, to take part in the biennial contest, which runs over 3000km from Darwin to Adelaide.

× Expand Sonnenwagen from RWTH-Aachen

Covestro has joined forces with the students to push existing boundaries and make the project a success. The company has cultivated a long-term partnership with the university and is supporting the ‘Sonnenwagen’ (German for ‘solar car’) project as both a material and technical service provider and Gold Sponsor.

Markus Steilemann, Chief Commercial Officer of Covestro, said: “As sustainability is part of our strategy, we support this ambitious project, in which young researchers want to show that innovative and sustainable mobility concepts are already possible today.

“Solar mobility can make a key contribution to protecting the climate and conserving fossil resources. With our developments and this project partnership, we want to demonstrate our commitment to innovation and sustainability, but also to supporting junior talents.”

Hendrik Löbberding, First Chairman of Team Sonnenwagen, said: “We are very grateful for Covestro’s support and will benefit above all from its superior competence in materials.”

Covestro will supply its bio-based hardener Desmodur for the vehicle’s top clearcoat, which will prevent damage to the coating from high-UV and airborne dust in the Australian Outback.