Covestro receives DNV GL certification for new PU resin in China

Covestro has received DNV GL certification for its new PU resin, which will be used for wind turbine rotor blades in China.

DNV GL is the leading international industry standard for the safety, reliability, and performance of wind turbines, and is also the market entry permit to the wind energy industry in China.

Taking advantage of the new PU resin system, wind turbine blades may become lighter and longer through optimised blade design.

With faster curing processes and improved processing properties compared to epoxy resins, productivity can be significantly increased.

These benefits will provide a cost competitive solution for the wind industry, and the application of PU resin in the wind energy industry opens up a new realm of possibilities for the high performance resin.

Kim Klausen, Global Head of Covestro’s Wind Energy Programme, said: “Now we have obtained the second specification for serving Chinese wind manufacturers, it brings us a step closer to our goal of increasing the efficiency of the wind power generation.”