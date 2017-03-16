Covestro wins JEC Innovation Award for weather resistant material

Covestro has been awarded the JEC Innovation Award in the Raw Materials category for a new polyurethane matrix for composites with high UV, weathering and chemical resistance.

On display at the JEC event in Paris this week, new Desmocomp is formulated from aliphatic isocyanates and is ideally suited to outdoor applications, as it eliminates the need for any additional surface protection, such as coatings, UV absorbers, and UV-stable mats or films.

Covestro says the new matrix material can be processed extremely cost-efficiently, thanks to its long pot life and rapid curing. Like other polyurethane materials, Desmocomp also displays high reactivity, variable viscosity and outstanding bonding strength. It wets a composite’s glass fibers very effectively, lending it high and lasting strength. The anti-graffiti properties and good flame retardance of the composites round out the profile.

Following the award win, Paul Heinz, Senior Project Manager, Fibre Reinforced Polymers at Covestro, said: “I am totally excited to have such a great team and proud to have received the award.

“Desmocomp is an outstanding material. It is the first time a polyurethane has been used without any coatings or auxiliary materials in outdoor applications. This is the reason the JEC Group recognised the potential of the material.”