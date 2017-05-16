Customer Success Management to 'expand Husky’s existing service offerings'

Husky Injection Moulding Systems has announced changes to support its strategic growth goal.

The company now intends to focus on customer service as a priority, and has formed Customer Success Management (CSM) to achieve this.

Robert Domodossola, who has been appointed President of Medical and Speciality Packaging to help achieve this goal, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of leading our research and development teams at Husky and have been most proud of how our go-to-market strategies and our ability to industrialize products has supported Husky’s growth.

I’m excited to now be leading our Medical and Specialty Packaging business.”Mr Mucibabic, President of Customer Success Management, said: “CSM is an evolution of Husky’s award-winning customer service. Our immediate goal is to expand Husky’s existing service offerings to help customers further protect and improve their bottom line.

“As automation and connectivity continue to change manufacturing, CSM will enhance our service offerings and also develop new supporting technologies for our customers.”