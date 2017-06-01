Daniele Ferrari elected President of PlasticsEurope

Versalis CEO Daniele Ferrari has been elected as President of PlasticsEurope.

Ferrari was elected today (1st June 2017) at PlasticsEurope’s General Assembly in Madrid.

Ferrari replaces Covestro CEO Patrick Thomas, who has held the post of President since 2011.

Ferrari paid tribute to his predecessor, praising his efficient and effective leadership alongside

his instrumental support in developing the World Plastics Council, a platform that brings together strong and committed plastics industry leaders from around the world to address complex global issues faced by the plastics industry.

Ferrari said: “I am very excited to take on this new responsibility and continue the path Patrick Thomas has established in the last six years. Our industry needs to further develop partnerships based on a constructive and solution-oriented approach. If we are serious about creating solutions for the world’s challenges, we need an open-minded industry that acts together with NGO’s, the value chain, and the general public, because we do and will need plastics to be part of the solution.”

Ferrari has over 25 years of experience in the chemical industry throughout a variety of businesses.

He has previously worked for ICI and Huntsman in several managerial assignments, and was appointed as CEO of Versalis in 2012.