De Vos to step down as CEO of Society of Plastics Engineers

× Expand SPE The SPE's current CEO, Willem De Vos, will step down from the role in 2017 to return to a position in the plastics industry.

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) has announced it is seeking a new CEO following the decision by Willem De Vos to leave the organisation in 2017.

De Vos, a Belgian national, joined the membership association in 2012 after a successful, 22-year career in the Plastics Industry in Europe and Asia.

He is leaving SPE to return to industry and says he will continue to serve the association in a future volunteer leader role.

SPE says it will start the search for a new leader in January 2017 with the goal to have the successful candidate on-board by mid-year.

“With our enhanced infrastructure and strong management team, the new CEO should continue the current path to create added value for the industry and its professionals,” commented SPE President, Scott Owens.

“We have restructured SPE, created additional member benefits, launched new industry services and events, and established several relevant partnerships under Wim De Vos’s leadership. The focus of the new CEO will be to continue building upon this new and effective business model.”

Interested candidates can contact Lorraine.Lavet@kornferry.com