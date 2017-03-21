Denroy Group ‘breaks the mould’ with ERP software investment

× Expand Denny Infor Denroy Group has invested in Infor cloud-based software and technology across its businesses (Image: Denroy Group)

Precision plastics injection moulding and tooling manufacturer, Denroy Group, has invested in a cloud-based software package as it looks to enhance planning, service and quality control across its companies.

The investment in ‘CloudSuite Industrial’ from software specialist, Infor, will reportedly help the mouldings specialist to capitalise on new opportunities and consolidate business growth across the Group.

Denroy Group made the decision to invest in the system following significant growth, particularly in the aerospace market. Following a review of its existing operations, it concluded that the increased production volumes it was experiencing, alongside a more complex operating environment, required enhanced ERP capabilities.

“Our aerospace business is complex with projects spanning the entire lifecycle from design to manufacture,” commented Kevin McNamee, Group Financial Director, Denroy Group. “In the wake of increased demand and rising complexity, we needed an ERP system which could support our current and future requirements, from planning and customer service, to quality control and compliance, an area which is scrutinised with increased rigour all the time.”

Denroy Group says it selected CloudSuite Industrial based on a number of areas. The application’s CRM, Project Management, Quality Control and Data Capture capabilities were deemed hugely valuable in helping the Group to provide optimum service levels for its aerospace customers looking for full project management.

In addition, the Group has also chosen to utilise a ‘Moulding Industry’ pack, which is designed to provide additional capabilities for advanced resource management spanning component design, tool manufacture, component manufacture, through to quality control in order to support traceability and accountability.

To enhance this process further, Denroy also selected Infor Factory Track to capture in-depth shop floor data and inform resource planning going forward and a technology platform to connect, access and anaylse everything quickly.

The project will be rolled out in three phases, starting with Denman International Limited, the Group’s plastic haircare sales and marketing division, followed by Denroy Plastics Limited, which concentrates on manufacture across a number of sectors including aerospace.

“Discrete manufacturing is inherently complex, and continual pressure from customer demands, market volatility and the regulatory landscape mean that this complexity is on the increase,” explained Phil Lewis, European VP of Solutions Consulting, Infor. “Manufacturers’ must leverage their systems to deliver agility and profitability, and through using Infor CloudSuite Industrial, manufacturers can have confidence in their ability to deliver against customer demands diligently and profitably.”