Denroy Plastics achieves 5-Star recognition from Centre for Competiveness

Denroy Plastics, a provider of precision plastics injection moulding based in Bangor, County Down, has collected a 5-Star certification in the Ireland Excellence Awards.

The Northern Irish aerospace specialist has achieved the recognitions for its high productivity, customer satisfaction and superior financial performance.

Denroy, which employs 153 at its North Down headquarters, received its accolade at a ceremony in the Clandeboye Lodge Hotel, Bangor.

It has contracts currently in place with several major aircraft manufacturers including Bombardier and Airbus.

Bob Barbour, CforC Chief Executive, said: “This year’s award recipients represent a range of industries and sectors, but they all have a commitment to ensure excellence is an integral part of what they do, so I warmly congratulate them on their achievements.”

“There are many advantages for organisations in taking part in the Ireland Excellence Awards process, and by passionately pursuing quality excellence they become leaner, more profitable, more sustainable and therefore more competitive,” he added.