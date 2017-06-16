Diversity survey shows positive trends but room to improve

A survey of a thousand manufacturing managers has shown a range of diversity definitions in the industry. These include having an employee base with a wide age range (49 per cent), female senior staff (36 per cent), using diversity initiatives to ensure a positive work environment free from discrimination (35 per cent) and having an ethnically diverse staff (30 per cent).

Over a quarter (27 per cent) of SMEs’ in the manufacturing sector have a positive female to male ratio, with a further fifth (20 per cent) open to making adjustments for disabled employees.

Moreover, over half (52%) of SMEs in the manufacturing sector admit to being much more likely to do business with a supplier, partner or provider that is well known for its inclusive employment strategies.

Despite this positive picture, a fifth (19%) of small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing sector say they have no intention of becoming more diverse over the next year and a further quarter (26%) say that increasing diversity is a low priority for them. This could be because they are more likely to employ someone that is similar to the existing workforce (46%), but, at the same time, some SME leaders also confessed that their workforce is too small to be considered diverse (44%) and by its very nature, candidates in their sector do not come from a diverse range of backgrounds (30%).

Carl D’Ammassa, Managing Director, of the bank Aldermore, which set the survey, said: “It is heartening that so many small and medium-sized business owners in UK manufacturing describe their workforce as diverse. However you define diversity, be it by age, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation or disability, promoting a diverse workforce should be a key consideration within any business, since employees from a range of backgrounds can offer different experiences to help drive the success of progressive businesses.”