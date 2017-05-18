DuPont release a polyamide and elastomer for laptops

DuPont has developed two materials for lighter laptops, ‘Zytel HTN’, a high performance polyamide and ‘Hytrel’, a high performance polyester elastomer.

The plastics have been designed for the performance-driven laptop computer market, and to meet the demand for material solutions that are thinner, lighter and tougher.

Zytel is high in toughness, high in flowability, fast processing and easy to paint.

It also has a flexural modulus of over 19GPa.

This makes Zytel idea for thin wall, lightweight laptop structural housing parts, for a reasonable cost.

It also has a low tendency to warp after moulding or in product use.

Hytrel has high durability and enhanced resistance to hydrolysis.

CK Chen, DuPont Marketing Leader for Electronics said: “We are the leading innovator in the laptop PC industry, providing comprehensive solutions to enable laptop designers achieve thinner, lighter and tougher laptop products for consumers. With the features of new Zytel HTN and Hytrel materials, we are able to turn imaginative design into reality.”