Dura Automotive UK celebrates manufacturing awards haul

A Birmingham-based manufacturing business has won a number of prestigious awards for its quality processes.

Dura Automotive fought off strong competition from other manufacturers across the country for the title of ‘People and Skills’, ‘World Class Manufacturing’ and ‘Sustainable Manufacturing Finalising’ in the Manufacturer MX Awards 2016.

Dura Automotive produces car and structural components, with injection moulding a significant section of its output. The manufacturing awards recognised Dura’s online energy monitoring for all large injection moulding machines, a reduction in landfill waste by 80 tonnes yearly by recycling PMMA and ABS, the installation of energy efficient lighting across its plastics unit, halving its total scrapped material and continuous skills training of its entire process technical team.

The awards were presented at a gala dinner compered by impressionist Rory Bremner in November last year, attended by a sold-out audience of 850 people.

Martin Dinsley, Dura’s Plant Manager, said: “We are truly delighted to have won the awards and these show the people we work with are the best in class and are really competent in what they do.

Nick Hussey, CEO of The Manufacturer said: “Being shortlisted in The Manufacturer MX Awards is an incredible achievement in its own right – to then be further acknowledged as the winner, among such an elite group of organisations is truly exceptional.”