Ecoclean UK moves to Warwick

Ecoclean has opened new premises in Warwick, after Dürr Ecoclean made Ecoclean UK its standalone unit in Britain.

The cleaning machines supplier has opened a facility at the Budbrooke Industrial Estate near Warwick, which includes a showroom and test centre with technical support, servicing and spares stock.

Matt Cooper remains in charge of sales in Britain and Ireland, with no change to local Ecoclean contact persons in sales and services.

Ecoclean continues the products sold by Dürr Ecoclean at Schenk, and hopes to offer customers the opportunity to view, test and validate its state-of-the-art industrial cleaning and degreasing solutions.