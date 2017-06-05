EEF and BDO survey shows positive trends across UK manufacturing

British manufacturers are continuing to enjoy a surge in performance on the back of a synchronised global upswing in global markets, according to the latest second quarter survey by EEF and business firm BDO.

In the Q2 2017 manufacturing outlook survey, EEF pointed to a continued confidence that manufacturing will enjoy further expansion into the second half of this year.

This is despite response balances easing slightly from the results of Q1, defying any productions that political uncertainty caused by a snap election and Brexit may impact on business confidence.

While the export performance does not have a currency aspect to it, the survey showed that manufacturers’ views of demand prospects in exports markets have become steadily more positive over the past year.

The survey also showed that positive output balances were reported across all sectors.

However, those in the capital goods sector are performing as especially well as global manufacturing intentions have increased.

A good pipeline of orders across the industry is pushing up demand for new employees, and recruitment intentions reached the highest level in three years, while investment intentions were in positive territory for the third quarter in a row.

Despite this, EEF warned that the current sweet spot for the sector cannot be guaranteed given the uncertainty ahead, in particular the likely continued squeeze on household incomes and the possibility of no deal on Brexit, which could damage trade.

Lee Hopley, EEF Chief Economist, said: “Our survey marks another quarter of positive news about growth prospects for UK manufacturers. Industry is reporting that output and orders have continued to head higher in recent months, and the recovery in manufacturing globally is a big part of the story. It’s very important the UK manufacturers have positioned themselves to capitalise on the windfall of a competitive pound and resurgent world economy.”

Hopley continued: “While growth and confidence hasn’t been knocked off track by the snap election, it’s not plain sailing from here. There is the continuing challenge of managing input cost increases, and ensuring success in attracting and retaining the skills that are in increasing demand and driving up investment in the sector. Whoever forms the next Government must set in stone as a matter of urgency a bold industrial strategy that will help cement the foundations of long term growth for industry.”

Tom Lawton, Partner and Head of BDO Manufacturing, said: “The Q2 survey results present a very positive and exciting picture for manufacturing, showing increasing orders in both home and export markets. The continued growth in world markets such as Asia, North America, and Europe are driving positive demand conditions. These results show yet again that manufacturing has the resilience and the qualities to form one of the foundations of a successful UK economy.”

Lawton concluded: “Brexit does create uncertainty and it is important that the new government is clear that Brexit will be structured in a way that serves the best interests of business. As part of this it is vital that we remain open for business and negotiate new trade agreements with the EU and other key markets so that international markets remain open and accessible as soon as Brexit is completed.”