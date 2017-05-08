EEF Manifesto pushes for stronger industrial strategy

EEF, the manufacturer’s organisation, has released a ‘manifesto’ ahead of the general election to urge candidates to focus on Britain’s Industrial Strategy.

Terry Scuoler, EEF CEO, believes the election of a new government hands an opportunity to better plan industrial policy. He said: “Manufacturing industry must be at the heart of any new government’s vision for a strong and successful economic plan for the UK. Manufacturing firms across the UK represent the best of British business and they need to feel certain that Government is backing them in the face of the complex process of leaving the EU.

“Leaving the EU is an opportunity for a new Government to ensure the foundations of a comprehensive and ambitious industrial strategy are fully embedded. That means putting the delivery of that strategy at the very centre of government and making [sure] all departments are accountable. This is not a revolutionary concept. Many successful economies have done this for decades and are reaping the benefits. The UK must do the same.”

The document, ‘Making the Future, making Britain Great’, identifies ways for the new government to make manufacturing more productive, including expanding tax credits for research and development, investment in teacher recruitment, and removing business rates tax on machinery.

Scuoler added: “As we prepare to navigate what will inevitably be choppy Brexit waters, a clear commitment to an industrial strategy will give business confidence that the Government is capable of looking long-term at strengthening some of the fundamental levers of our economy. From boosting innovation and improving infrastructure to ensuring we have a clear education strategy for industry where schools and colleges are preparing young people with the skills they need for the future.”