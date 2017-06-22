EEF request Brexit clarity after Queen’s Speech

EEF, the manufacturers' organisation, has pressed the Government to partner with industry to prevent ‘economic chaos when we leave the EU’.

After the UK parliament was opened, EEF reacted to the Queen’s Speech by urging ministers to provided certainty on Brexit plans. Terry Scuoler, Chief Executive, said: “Manufacturers were looking for signs that the Government is listening to their concerns over Brexit and the Queen’s Speech has moved some way to achieving this. We need to hear more from the PM that she is pressing for tariff-free trade, minimising uncertainty over customs and that companies will be able to employ the people with the range of skills they need, from the UK, Europe or elsewhere.

“We need to know, quickly, how the benefits of the single market and customs union are going to be maintained during the complex period of untangling ourselves from EU membership and coming up with some form of trade agreement. Many questions remain unanswered, however, and there must be a much closer partnership with industry if we’re to avoid economic chaos when we leave the EU.

“Industry will warmly welcome the commitment to strengthen the economy with a modern industrial strategy, help for exports and investment in infrastructure. We now need to see concrete plans on how Government plans to deliver the strategy as a matter of urgency to offset the potential impact of Brexit and political uncertainty.”