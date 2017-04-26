EEF signs partnership agreement with US counterpart

EEF, the British manufacturers’ organisation, has signed a partnership agreement with its American counterpart, the (NAM), at a ceremony in Washington DC.

The agreement, signed by EEF Chief Executive, Terry Scouler, and NAM President and Chief Executive, Jay Timmons, will last for an initial period of three years and will focus on promoting and raising awareness of trade opportunities in both countries for engineering and manufacturing companies.

This will include sharing market intelligence, data and policy work, facilitating visits and economic delegations for promoting trade, investment and commercial exchanges and, opportunities for shared promotion at trade fairs, events and the two organisations’ respective major annual conferences.

The two groups plan to establish opportunities to meet both UK and US politicians, as well as senior manufacturing leaders from both countries.

As part of the agreement, EEF will also place an associate member of staff in Washington who will co-ordinate and manage day-to-day engagement activities to include setting up a Policy Forum between EEF and NAM.

Terry Scuoler, Head of EEF, said: “The ties between the United Kingdom and the United States go back a long way and we have significant political, economic and trade connections. The US is a vital market for UK industry and is likely to assume even more importance in the wake of Brexit with the opportunity to widen our trade links across the globe.

“I am delighted to sign this agreement with our US counterpart which will hopefully provide mutually beneficial opportunities for manufacturers in both countries.”

Jay Timmons, NAM President, said: “This agreement offers a tremendous opportunity for the NAM to deepen our relationship with EEF. As the UK gears up for Brexit negotiations with the EU, and the United States and UK lay the groundwork for a potential bilateral free trade agreement, close ties between manufacturers in our two countries are important to ensure we can seize the many opportunities before us.”