EEF’s Terry Scuoler awarded CBE

EEF, the manufacturers’ organisation, has announced its Chief Executive, Terry Scuoler, will become a Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen’s birthday honours.

Scuoler said: “I am enormously proud to receive this honour, particularly as the citation is for services to manufacturing and engineering. It is an enormous privilege to represent manufacturing in the UK, which remains core to the country’s economic success.”

Scuoler has served EEF as Chief Executive for more than seven years. He is chairman of the European manufacturers’ group CEEMET, and was a strong supporter of the Better Together campaign in the Scottish Referendum. The honour comes after he announced in March that he will retire at the end of 2017.

After serving as an army officer, Scuoler worked with BAE Systems before becoming chief executive of Ferranti Technologies, based in Oldham.